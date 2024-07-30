Burnley trail Italian club in pursuit of versatile Frenchman

Burnley are preparing for another season of Championship football, this time under the lead of Scott Parker.

The Clarets were relegated with Vincent Kompany at the helm and the Belgian boss has since made the eye-catching move to Bayern Munich. It’s been a quiet summer at Turf Moor since though, with fairly limited movement on the transfer front.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

New players have been linked with the Championship club though, and a fresh name has emerged in reports from France.

L’Equipe reports that Burnley have joined the race for FC Nantes man Stredair Appuah, though they could face an uphill battle to sign him given strong competition. Italian side Palermo are winning the fight for the 20-year-old having made an offer of around €2m.

The Clarets have now joined the pursuit though, as have Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

Appuah is under contract with the Ligue 1 side until the summer of 2026 having worked his way through their youth setup since joining from PSG in 2021. He has found most of his minutes at academy level but has featured nine times in France’s top tier too.

Burnley ’s bloated squad

Four new faces have joined the Clarets’ squad so far this summer, with fees required for two.

Andreas Hountondji has joined from SM Caen as a new option up top while Lucas Pires offers his services at left-back, coming in from Brazilian giants Santos. Shurandy Sambo and Vaclav Hladky meanwhile signed for Burnley on free transfers.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

A number of players have moved on from Turf Moor, but the Clarets still have a seriously bloated squad.

To pave the way for more new signings, you have to feel some will start to head out the exit doors sooner rather than later. Goalkeeper is arguably the only position that needs bolstering, though some will argue there are positions that can be strengthened.

Until more bodies move out though, incomings could be limited. Giving Parker too many players to work with will not aid his preparations for the new season, so decisions need to be made sooner rather than later.

More on Appuah

Burnley have recruited almost exclusively from overseas in recent seasons, moving far away from the domestic-based transfers that dominated their windows.

Appuah would see them return to the continent for another player from France.

The 20-year-old mainly operates as a winger but has been used in a whole host of positions over his young career to date. He has played centrally as a striker before and even in defence at left-back.

Where Burnley would plan on deploying him, that would be interesting to see. They’ll have to fend off interest from Palermo and BSC Young Boys to secure his signature first though.