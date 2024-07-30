3 strikers Bolton Wanderers should eye amid battle for Premier League youngster

Bolton Wanderers are among the clubs reportedly showing an interest in Southampton prospect Dom Ballard this summer.

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to leave nothing to chance in their bid to win a long-awaited promotion from League One this season.

After coming up short in back-to-back play-off campaigns, the top two will be the aim for Ian Evatt and co. They came close last time around, but were pipped to the post by Derby County before tasting defeat against Oxford United at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

It seems another striker is on the radar amid claims from Alan Nixon that Bolton Wanderers are among the sides targeting a loan deal for Southampton prospect Dom Ballard.

However, amid competition for his signature, the north west outfit would be wise to consider alternatives. Here, we put forward three they should keep in mind…

Jude Soonsup-Bell – Tottenham Hotspur

It has been said that Tottenham Hotspur will look to send versatile attacker Soonsup-Bell out on loan this summer amid interest from a host of EFL clubs. Bolton Wanderers would be wise to be among those keen.

The former Chelsea youngster could be an option as an out-and-out number nine as well as just in behind as an attacking midfielder or inside forward.

His record at youth level makes for good reading as a chance at first-team level awaits. Soonsup-Bell has managed 17 goals and eight assists in 61 games in the PL2 after an impressive 17 goals in 18 games in the U18s Premier League.

The 20-year-old could be an option to consider for Evatt.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

Kieron Bowie – Fulham

Scottish prospect Bowie has arguably earned a chance at a higher level after managing nine goals and six assists with Northampton Town last season. However, rather than jumping up to the Championship or a league in another country, a more upwardly-mobile League One side could be his best option.

Bolton Wanderers certainly fit that profile, so he could be a great player for them to consider as they look into a striker loan swoop.

The 21-year-old is a dangerous presence at the top of the pitch and despite his height, he possesses the mobility to operate out wide if called upon as well.

Last but not least is a slightly more senior option in 23-year-old Tavares. The time may have come for him to have a role in the Coventry City first-team ranks but if not, League One could be a great option.

He’s a rapid attacker who offers his threat through the middle and out wide.

Tavares may well be an option for the long-term too. His deal is up at the end of this season so while a loan could be a good option initially, the door may well open to something more permanent depending on his parent club’s plans.