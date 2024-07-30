Newcastle United agree swoop for Blackburn Rovers midfielder

Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United have come to an agreement over the transfer of Rory Finneran, as per Fabrizio Romano

Blackburn Rovers saw teenage starlet Finneran announce himself on the senior stage earlier this year as he became the youngest every first-team player for the East Lancashire outfit.

He came on for Sammie Szmodics in an FA Cup thrashing of League One side Cambridge United to make his debut. The Irishman was just 15 at the time, and the now 16-year-old has been the subject of high profile interest for some time.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with the midfield prospect over the past few months as they look to add top talents to their academy ranks.

Now, it seems a breakthrough has finally been made.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states that the north east giants have reached an agreement to sign Finneran from Blackburn Rovers. He is now set to complete a move to St. James’ Park with a verbal deal in place, Romano says.

⚪️⚫️🇮🇪 Newcastle have agreed deal to sign Rory Finneran (2008), top talent set to join the club from Blackburn Rovers.



Verbal agreement in place for captain of the Republic of Ireland Under 17's to be part of Magpies project for the future. pic.twitter.com/BRiSLAzukC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2024

It remains to be seen how much the Championship side land for Finneran but given the excitement over his future, you would think Rovers are earning a decent sum for the teenage star.

A long time coming?

Finneran hasn’t been in the spotlight all that long given that he’s only 16. However, it doesn’t go unnoticed when someone of his talent emerges from the youth game to make their debut at 15.

That’s especially the case at Blackburn Rovers too. Numerous top youngsters have emerged from the ranks at Ewood Park, some making a name for themselves in the first-team there while others have made moves to bigger academies early in their career.

Newcastle United have been on the trail of Finneran for some time now, so this deal is one that has been a decent amount of time coming.

It now remains to be seen just when the deal is sealed as he prepares to make a big switch from the Championship club to one of the continent’s up and coming powerhouses.

The path to the first-team

Blackburn Rovers have shown there is a clear path from the academy to the senior ranks under their watch. Finneran will be more than aware of this given his time around the first-team at such a young age.

The progression they offer has seen some top players emerge in recent years. Adam Wharton is the prime example, though Ashley Phillips also earned a high-profile move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Finneran looks set to be the latest to follow the path up to the Premier League, though he does so without becoming a regular at Rovers.

Nevertheless, the teenager makes the move having written himself into the history books.