Blackburn Rovers prospect given green light to head out on loan

Blackburn Rovers have given the stopper the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He has been loaned out for the first time as he looks to boost his development.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Michalski, 17, was handed his first professional contract by the Championship side back in March and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park. He was on the bench for the first-team a couple of times last season against Millwall and Plymouth Argyle.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Rovers’ website, he has joined Bamber Bridge on a temporary basis until January. They finished 16th in the Northern Premier League in the last campaign.

The non-league outfit are managed by former Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Stockport County midfielder Jamie Milligan.

Michalski has been on the books at Blackburn Rovers for his whole career to date.

He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Lancashire side and has represented them at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The teenager, who is eligible to play for both England and Poland, has been an important player for Rovers’ Under-18’s side over recent times.

Michalski now has the chance to get regular senior football at Bamber Bridge which will do him good.

He is due to return this winter and Blackburn Rovers will have a decision to make then on what to do next with him.

His contract with John Eustace’s side runs until 2026. After penning his deal four months, he told the club website: “It’s a very big moment for me. “I joined at the age of 12 after getting released from another academy and this is another step closer to getting where I want to get to.

“It’s the biggest moment in your career because it’s another step closer to being a professional footballer and a reward for the work you’ve put in through the years. It’s been a special year for me.

“I was released from another club at 12 and came here, signing after a trial and progressing in the years since.

“I made my Under-18s debut at Under-16s level and that was a big moment for me. As a first-year scholar, I never thought I’d be playing up with the Under-21s or being with the first-team at all,” he admitted.”

What next for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have the chance to bring in some more players over the coming weeks.

Their first game of the new campaign is a home clash against newly promoted Derby County on Friday 9th August, followed by an away trip to League Two champions Stockport County in the Carabao Cup.

In the meantime though, they have a friendly to get through first coincidently against Stockport County this Friday.