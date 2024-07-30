Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers prospect given green light to head out on loan

Blackburn Rovers prospect given green light to head out on loan

30 July 2024
Blackburn Rovers have loaned goalkeeper Nick Michalski to Bamber Bridge, as announced by their official club website.

Blackburn Rovers have given the stopper the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He has been loaned out for the first time in his career as he looks to boost his development.

Michalski, 17, was handed his first professional contract by the Championship side back in March and is being tipped for a bright future at Ewood Park. He was on the bench for the first-team a couple of times last season against Millwall and Plymouth Argyle.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Rovers’ website, he has joined Bamber Bridge on a temporary basis until January. They finished 16th in the Northern Premier League in the last campaign.

The non-league outfit are managed by former Blackpool, Fleetwood Town and Stockport County midfielder Jamie Milligan.

