Blackburn Rovers casting eyes over 25-cap international

Blackburn Rovers are taking a look at Andreas Weimann who is now on trial with the club, according to reporter Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers are in need of attacking additions ahead of the new campaign and John Eustace has reportedly taken an interest in recently released Bristol City forward Weimann.



The 32-year-old, who has been a steady performer in the Championship for some time now, spent the second half of last season on loan with West Brom prior to the Robins releasing him this summer.

Previously Bristol City’s captain, Weimann has a wealth of experience both in the second tier and on the international stage. The Austrian has been capped 25 times by his country and recently took part in EURO 2024.

Now, reporter Alan Nixon has stated via his Patreon that the former Aston Villa man is on trial with Eustace’s side.

Blackburn Rovers are somewhat short of options in the final third, not helped by Sam Gallagher’s pending sale to Stoke City, so the potential addition of Weimann could prove to be smart business.

Eustace has just two natural options up top should Gallagher depart.

Jack Vale is the most senior of the two, though the 23-year-old has only scored twice for the club so far, with 20-year-old Harry Leonard the other striker at hand.

Leonard had his breakthrough campaign last term, featuring 26 times as he chipped in with four goals and two assists, though Rovers will now surely need to strengthen their depth in the final third and Weimann could be key to that.



Attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics was the Championship side’s main threat in front of goal last season after scoring an incredible 33 in all competitions, though speculation is brewing over his possible departure so a serious overhaul might be needed.

Blackburn Rovers do have more cover on the wings, however. Arnor Sigurdsson, Aodhan Doherty, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday are at their disposal.

Slow transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have endured a very quiet transfer window so far this summer, with the first team yet to be seriously strengthened and just four departures taking place.

Doherty has signed from Linfield, though the 18-year-old is unlikely to go straight into the starting XI, whilst Jack Barrett has joined on a free transfer from Everton to provide competition between the sticks.

Leopold Wahlstedt and Semir Telalovic have both sealed permanent exits, joining Aarhus GF and SSV Ulm respectively. Experienced duo of John Fleck and Kyle McFadzean saw their deals expire, but the latter could be set to return.

With the addition of Weimann now a serious possibility, and the exits of Gallagher and Szmodics also likely, it could perhaps be a hectic few weeks ahead for Eustace who will be desperate to fine-tune his squad accordingly.