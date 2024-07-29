3 MLS stars Wrexham should consider amid Parkinson’s intriguing transfer comment

Wrexham have focused their recruitment on domestic leagues in their journey through the divisions, but the MLS may well be one of interest.

Wrexham have clear links to America and Canada through celebrity co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. That has helped the club hugely on and off the pitch, and it has seen them embark on another U.S. tour for this pre-season.

As usual, it gives Phil Parkinson plenty to work with as he prepares his side for the new campaign while helping massively in commercial terms too.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERRS.

Intriguingly though, off the back of this trip to the States, it seems to have given the Red Dragons’ boss food for thought on the transfer front too. As quoted by GOAL, Parkinson has said he wouldn’t hesitate to sign players from over the Atlantic having been impressed with a lot of players on their shores.

With that said, we put forward three MLS players Wrexham should keep in mind as potential targets…

Dru Yearwood – Nashville SC

Yearwood is a name some fans may be familiar with from his previous time on these shores.

He came through the Southend United academy before earning a deserved move to Brentford, but one year and only five games later, he switched to the United States with New York Red Bulls. He spent three years there, conjuring up three goals and three assists from midfield.

Nashville SC snapped him up last year, but his deal expires later in 2024. If that contract runs down, an EFL return could be ideal for Yearwood, who is still only 24, and Wrexham could be a great move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jalen Neal – LA Galaxy

If the North Welsh outfit want to look for a younger option, LA Galaxy prospect Jalen Neal could be an intriguing option to consider. His suggestion may be ambitious though, so perhaps he’s one to keep in mind if Wrexham make it up to the Championship.

The 20-year-old has come through the LA club’s academy to play 35 times, 13 of which have been in the current MLS season. Starts have been a little more limited though, so a deal could be feasible as his contract winds down.

Neal could be a shrewd future signing for McElhenney and Reynolds and he could make them a healthy profit in the years to come as a prospect with his best days ahead of him.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Calvin Harris – Colorado Rapids

No, not that Calvin Harris.

The 24-year-old winger, born in Middlesbrough, has spent his entire career overseas. After time in Hong Kong and New Zealand, he joined the College system in the United States and was drafted by FC Cincinnati in 2012.

A switch to Colorado Rapids followed a year later and this season, he’s notched three goals and five assists from the wing. He too sees his contract end in late 2024 and could be a shrewd signing after proving to be a handful in the MLS.

Wrexham are known for their threat out wide and Harris could add to that.