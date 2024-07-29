Watford set to send 22-year-old out on loan

Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts is heading on loan to Partick Thistle, as per Alan Nixon

Watford are gearing up for another season in the Championship this summer.

The Hornets are now under the reigns of Tom Cleverley who has stepped up to first team boss after a spell as a coach which followed several years spent playing in the midfield at Vicarage Road.

They had a poor year last season, but there is hope they will find more consistency and improve this time around.

Roberts, 22, is currently a part of Watford’s U21 side.

He has had four separate spells on loan in the National League South keeping 17 clean sheets in his last 71 league outings in the sixth tier.

And he is now set for his biggest move yet.

Scottish club Partick Thistle are reportedly nearing a loan move for Roberts as they attempt to sure up their options between the sticks.

A positive move

This is a loan move which will only benefit both the club and the player.

Roberts wouldn’t really get an opportunity in Watford’s first team next season and at 22-year-old he needs consistent first team game time to develop.

So far he is yet to show what he is capable of on the senior stage, but the Scottish Championship will allow him a big platform to showcase his talents.

This could be a make or break season for Roberts who really needs to prove his worth ahead of his contracting expiring at Watford next summer.

A long road ahead

Cleverley has a big task ahead of him.

Watford are known for chopping and changing their managers and as a first time gaffer he will need time to settle into the role.

It’s vital he is given that, but it is also crucial he is backed sufficiently in this summer window.

Watford need a big final four weeks of the transfer window if they want to be contenders for a top six spot, otherwise Cleverley would be on the back foot straight away.

They are certainly a side to watch this season and it will be interesting to follow Cleverley’s first footsteps in his managerial career.