Stoke City set huge asking price on Blackburn Rovers target

Stoke City are gearing up for another campaign in the Championship.

The Potters finished 17th last season under Steven Schumacher. The former Plymouth Argyle boss took over in December and managed to steady the ship and steer the Potters to safety following Alex Neil’s departure.

They were still a long way off the levels they should be hitting, but this summer allows Schumacher a chance to mould his squad and really hit home what he wants to achieve.

Baker, 29, played 20 times for Stoke City last season, captaining the side when he featured.

He scored twice from midfield but missed the start of the campaign through injury and was unable to replicate his form from the year before.

In the 2022/23 season he managed 44 Championship outings, contributing to 12 goals.

He has attracted interest from Blackburn Rovers this summer, but the latest update suggest a deal won’t be easy to strike for John Eustace’s side.

Nixon reports that Stoke City are after a fee of around £2.5m for their midfielder. That fee is said to be putting off Rovers and it could stop a deal from being agreed this summer.

A huge importance

Baker is one of Stoke City’s brightest players on his day. If kept fit this season he could once again be of paramount importance to Schumacher and it’s no surprise they are demanding a large fee.

He has just entered the final year of his contact at Stoke City, and whilst that usually leads to clubs being willing to accept a smaller fee, that is evidently not the case here.

This will be an interesting one to watch as the window edges closer to its closing stages, but it’s hard to see any Championship club forking out that fee for Baker at the moment.

Climbing up

Schumacher needs to take his side up the Championship table this season.

The ultimate aim has to be top six contention, and whilst that may not happen this year they can take a step closer to achieving that by putting the right foundations in place this summer and beyond.

Pressure will be on Schumacher to succeed this season with a full summer behind him and getting off to a good start would relieve a lot of that pressure from him and the squad in the season’s early stages.