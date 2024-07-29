Stoke City to keep hold of 26-year-old despite transfer interest

Stoke City are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

This will be their first full campaign under the watchful eye of Steven Schumacher who took the reigns following a spell at Plymouth Argyle in December.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

He won just nine of his 25 games in charge at the Potters, but with a full summer behind him and a stronger end to last season, there is hope this year will be a more positive one.

Leris, 26, has been linked with a move away this summer. Serie B club Pisa were reported to be on the verge of an agreement for the versatile forward, but now a fresh update claims otherwise.

Stoke on Trent Live are suggesting that Stoke City are keeping hold of him amid the transfer inquiry this summer.

A sensible move?

Leris played 30 second tier games for Stoke City last season, scoring twice and assisting another two.

He joined the Potters last summer from Serie A club Sampdoria where he was a regular for them in Italy’s top flight. He has 94 Serie A appearances to his name so far in his career and he is more than capable of performing on the Championship stage.

However, fans are probably yet to see the best of him yet for Stoke City.

He has been used as a right back so far in pre-season, but his versatility offers Schumacher plenty of options and that’s always handy over a long season.

The season ahead

Stoke City ended the campaign last time out with three wins and a draw, a run of form which saw them finish 17th in the second tier.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

However, this year the expectation will be to improve. Since dropping into the Championship they are yet to make a real promotion push and whilst this season will probably be slightly too early in the Schumacher tenure for that, fans will hope they take a step in that direction.

It will be an interesting season for the club and one that Schumacher could really make his mark on.