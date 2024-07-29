Shrewsbury Town cast eyes over departed Bristol Rovers man after Stockport County trial

Shrewsbury Town are casting their eyes over the midfielder as they weigh up a potential move. He has recently been looked at by fellow League One side Stockport County, as per BristolLive.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Rossiter, 27, saw his contract at Bristol Rovers officially expire at the end of June and he is a free agent. He has been weighing up his options as he hunts for a new home before the start of the 2024/25 season.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Shropshire Star, the Shrews are now taking a look at him. They beat Championship new boys Derby County in their most recent friendly outing and face AFC Telford United next.

Paul Hurst is eyeing more signings over the coming weeks as he looks to further bolster his ranks.

The fact Rossiter has now linked up with Shrewsbury Town on a temporary basis suggests Stockport County have decided against handing him a deal.

Hurst could see him as someone to add more competition and depth to his midfield ranks.

Image courtesy of: IAN WALTON/REUTERS.

The former England youth international rose up through the ranks at Liverpool and was a regular for the Premier League side at various different youth levels.

He went on to play five times for the Reds’ first-team as a youngster and chipped in with a single goal before Rangers lured him away from Anfield.

Rossiter spent four years on the books at Ibrox and made 16 appearances for the Glasgow giants altogether, as well as having loan spells away at Bury and Fleetwood Town.

The latter snapped him up permanently under Joey Barton and he later followed his former manager to Bristol Rovers.

What now for Shrewsbury Town trialist?

Shrewsbury Town will see how Rossiter does against AFC Telford United next.

They will then have a decision to make as to whether to offer him terms.

The Shrews have recently landed Rotherham United attacker Josh Kayode on loan.