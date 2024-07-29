Sheffield Wednesday baulk at key target’s valuation, Birmingham City still keen

Sheffield Wednesday hope to reach a compromise on a deal for Ike Ugbo but are unwilling to pay the £4.5m asking price, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield Wednesday had Canadian international Ugbo on loan for the second half of last season and the striker played a key role in keeping the club in the Championship.

Having spent the first half of the campaign with Cardiff City, the former Chelsea youngster switched to Hillsborough as he continued to flourish away from parent club ESTAC Troyes.

Image courtesy of: IBRAHEEM ALOMARL/REUTERS.

19 appearances for the Owls yielded seven goals and an assist for Ugbo. Unsurprisingly, such success has seen the Steel City outfit heavily linked with a reunion swoop, though one hasn’t come to fruition at this stage of the window.

Now, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon just how much Troyes are demanding for Ugbo.

He states that the French side want to receive a hefty £4.5m for the 25-year-old this summer. Somewhat understandably, Sheffield Wednesday are unwilling to meet that valuation, though they remain hopeful that a compromise can be reached to reunite Ugbo and Danny Rohl.

Ambitious League One side Birmingham City have been linked this summer and Nixon cites their interest again here. However, he adds Ugbo may not be keen on dropping to League One.