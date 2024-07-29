Sheffield Wednesday baulk at key target’s valuation, Birmingham City still keen

Sheffield Wednesday hope to reach a compromise on a deal for Ike Ugbo but are unwilling to pay the £4.5m asking price, as per Alan Nixon

Sheffield Wednesday had Canadian international Ugbo on loan for the second half of last season and the striker played a key role in keeping the club in the Championship.

Having spent the first half of the campaign with Cardiff City, the former Chelsea youngster switched to Hillsborough as he continued to flourish away from parent club ESTAC Troyes.

Image courtesy of: IBRAHEEM ALOMARL/REUTERS.

19 appearances for the Owls yielded seven goals and an assist for Ugbo. Unsurprisingly, such success has seen the Steel City outfit heavily linked with a reunion swoop, though one hasn’t come to fruition at this stage of the window.

Now, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon just how much Troyes are demanding for Ugbo.

He states that the French side want to receive a hefty £4.5m for the 25-year-old this summer. Somewhat understandably, Sheffield Wednesday are unwilling to meet that valuation, though they remain hopeful that a compromise can be reached to reunite Ugbo and Danny Rohl.

Ambitious League One side Birmingham City have been linked this summer and Nixon cites their interest again here. However, he adds Ugbo may not be keen on dropping to League One.

A deal to be done?

At £4.5m, there might not be many clubs willing to pay the funds Troyes want for Ugbo.

However, as Sheffield Wednesday hope, there should be a done to be done at a slightly lower fee. Despite their hefty asking price, the striker’s parent club are not exactly in a strong bargaining position.

They’re in the second-tier of French football after being reinstated following relegation to the third-tier, only because of Bordeaux being administratively relegated. As such, Troyes could do with getting a decent fee for a player.

Ugbo could be the one to raise welcome funds, even if it’s not at the £4.5m being demanded.

The striker is a key target for Sheffield Wednesday and manager Rohl is determined to bring him back. It must be at the right price for the club though, otherwise they will have alternative options lined up they will move for.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

An important signing

Sheffield Wednesday have had a strong summer window to date, but the signing of another striker is needed. Charlie McNeill has come through the doors as an option up top, but it seems he’s more an addition for the long-term.

Ugbo emerged as Rohl’s leading talisman last season and having seen what he brings to the side, it’s no wonder there’s a desire to bring him back on a permanent basis.

With Troyes demanding a hefty price though, Wednesday will have to make a decision sooner rather than later. Can they reach a compromise over the Ugbo fee? Or will they have to turn elsewhere?

Those questions could be answered sooner rather than later as the new campaign moves closer and closer.