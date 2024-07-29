Sheffield United standout nears big Italian move amid Premier League interest

Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza is closing in on a move to Italian giants AC Milan, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Sheffield United endured a season to forget last time around as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Blades were in a tough spot upon their return to the top-flight and it reflected on the pitch. Both under Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder, they never really looked to be in with a chance of staving off the drop back to the Championship.

Nevertheless, there will be hope of a revival in the second-tier this season. Wilder is leading a big rebuild with plenty of new faces coming in to replace departed stars.

It seems likely that more key players move on, with Brazilian star Vini Souza among them. Now, fresh claims have emerged over a nearing exit for the Sheffield United standout.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the midfielder is nearing a move to AC Milan.

Premier League side Fulham have been pushing to offer him another chance in the top-flight. It’s Milan who are now battling hardest behind the scenes to get a deal done though as they hope to overcome an ongoing issue with foreign player quotas.

Destined for a move?

There wasn’t much to cheer about on the pitch at Sheffield United last season.

However, Souza was one of the few shining lights in the side as he proved himself as a highly capable player at Premier League level. It was his first season for the club since joining from Lommel SK.

He had performed well on loan in Spain with La Liga side Espanyol the season prior and took the Premier League in his stride too. Overall, the 25-year-old played 38 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal in the process.

Souza is under contract until 2027, but it has felt likely all summer that he would be moving to a higher level. AC Milan could offer him that.

Business picking up

After a spate of departures, there have been some notable incomings at Bramall Lane in recent weeks.

The long-awaited signing of Harrison Burrows was announced last week, bringing him in from Peterborough United. He follows Kieffer Moore, Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum through the doors at Sheffield United.

Further signings are to follow but after exits for Jayden Bogle and Benie Traore, more sales await. Souza seems likely to be among them, while midfield partner Gustavo Hamer is also tipped for a move back to a higher level.

The silver lining of a Souza sale means funds will be freed up for more new signings.