Sheffield United deal for released Newcastle United man lined up

Sheffield United have a deal for Paul Dummett lined up and are well-placed to sign him despite rival enquiries, Alan Nixon says.

Sheffield United are in the market for a number of signings this summer after seeing a whole host of players move on following relegation from the Premier League.

The ongoing takeover talks have prevented the Blades from making real inroads in their recruitment drive. However, they’ve still managed to make some statement signings, with Peterborough United star Harrison Burrows the pick of the bunch thus far.

Plenty of other players seem to be lined up for when funds are more regularly available, with free agent defender Paul Dummett among those linked with the Blades earlier this summer.

Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has offered an update on the Sheffield United chase for the former Newcastle United man.

He states that manager Chris Wilder has a deal ‘teed up’ for Dummett. For now though, he faces a wait to seal the signing for when funds are available to finalise the signing.

Other clubs have enquired about the 32-year-old Welshman, but the Blades are the most attractive option as he prepares to join just the second permanent club of his career.

Replacing the lost experience

Following the end of last season, Sheffield United lost a number of experienced players.

The likes of John Egan, Oliver Norwood, Chris Basham remain free agents after their releases while George Baldock and Wes Foderingham have signed for Panathinaikos and West Ham respectively.

While many will argue it was the right time to let go of those older, vastly experienced individuals, they haven’t been replaced yet. Signings have been at the younger end of the spectrum, a move welcomed by many.

In Dummett though, they would be securing the services of a player with valuable pedigree. He’s spent the vast majority of his career at Premier League level and could quickly become an influential figure at Bramall Lane both on and off the pitch.

An area to bolster

Dummett has spent much of his career at left-back but has moved into a more central role of late. He’s mainly been operating as a centre-back, somewhere Wilder will be keen to add to.

Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic are the only natural options at the heart of defence, so the former Newcastle United man would be a welcome signing.

Expect further defensive signings to be on the radar even if this deal gets wrapped up. Ahmedhodzic may well earn a move back to a higher level, so that would leave a big gap in the side to fill before the window comes to an end.