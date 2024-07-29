Sheffield United set sights on promoted Premier League defender

Sheffield United are interested in a move for Southampton right-back James Bree this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Sheffield United have identified the full-back as a potential replacement for Jayden Bogle, who has left for fellow Championship side Leeds United recently. Chris Wilder has delved into the market so far to bring in the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Harrison Burrows to bolster his ranks.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Bree, 26, could now be seen by the South Yorkshire outfit as someone to provide competition and depth to their defensive department. He is under contract at Southampton until June 2026.

However, his chances of getting game time in the Premier League next season under Russell Martin may be slim. Journalist Nixon has reported on Patreon that he has emerged on the radar of the Blades in this window as they target some more reinforcements.

Bree was part of the Southampton side who were promoted to the top flight earlier this year. They beat Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley.

The Wakefield-born man joined the Saints in January 2023 and has since made 27 appearances for them in all competitions, 21 of which came last term.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

He played for Ossett Town before Barnsley snapped him up as a youngster.

Bree rose up through the ranks at Oakwell and went on to play 61 times for their first-team.

Aston Villa then lured him away in 2017 and he spent three years in the Midlands, some of which he spent out on loan at Ipswich Town and then Luton Town.

The latter subsequently signed him permanently and he made 143 outings for the Hatters before Southampton came calling.

What now for Sheffield United target?

Bree is experienced in the Football League and knows what it takes to get out of the second tier.

The Yorkshireman could be a shrewd acquisition by Sheffield United if they were able to get him and someone they would be able to trust in his position.

The Blades’ first match is an away trip to Preston North End next Friday.