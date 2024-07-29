Wigan Athletic new boy was on Rotherham United’s radar

Rotherham United considered a swoop for the Leicester City winger but a move to South Yorkshire didn’t materialise for him in the end. He has since linked up with fellow League One club Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan deal.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Thomas, 20, will be looking to get as much game time as possible with the Latics to help get some experience under his belt. He can play on either wing and has bolstered Shaun Maloney’s attacking department.

The Millers’ manager Evans has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser: “We did have an interest in Silko Thomas. Then we signed Joe Hungbo and that interest went.”

Rotherham United kick-start the new campaign with an away trip to Exeter City. They have friendlies to get through first though against Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers respectively this week.

As Evans alluded to, they signed former Watford and Huddersfield Town player Joseph Hungbo from FC Nürnberg which meant they didn’t need Thomas in the end.

The Millers have also landed the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Esapa Osong and Alex MacDonald.

Thomas started out at Carshalton Athletic before linking up with Chelsea.

He then rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League team and featured for both their Under-18’s and Under-21’s.

Leicester City then came calling and he has played 19 competitive matches for their development side, chipping in with six goals and four assists.

Wigan Athletic will hope he can find the same form for them in the third tier. After moving to The Brick Community Stadium, he told their website: “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans.

“It was easy for me to come here knowing the Manager (Shaun Maloney) has wanted me for over 18 months. I want to do my best and show everyone what I am capable of.”

Rotherham United will be eyeing promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Meanwhile, Wigan Athletic will be confident they can compete at the top end of the table.

They have acquired players such as Calvin Ramsay, Toby Sibbick and Joe Hugill in this window, as well as Thomas.

Their first match is against Charlton Athletic at home on Saturday 10th August.