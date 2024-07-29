QPR man poised to head out the exit door on loan

QPR defender Ziyad Larkeche is poised to join Dundee on loan ahead of the new season, according to a report by the Scottish Sun

QPR are set to let the left-back head out of the exit door this summer to get some experience under his belt in the Scottish Premiership. They are preparing for another year in the Championship after popular Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes managed to keep them up in the last campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Larkeche, 21, joined the Hoops in June last year and penned a three-year deal meaning he is under contract until June 2026. He made 22 appearances in all competitions for the London outfit last term, 20 of which came in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the Scottish Sun report Dundee are luring him up to Scotland in a temporary deal. They were promoted from the Scottish Championship last year and have since adapted well to the step up to the top flight under Tony Docherty.

QPR defender to depart

A switch to Dundee will help Larkeche get some more experience under his belt and receive some regular game time which will boost his development.

He started his career at PSG and rose up through the academy ranks of the Ligue 1 giants.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The full-back was a regular for the French club at various different youth levels.

Larkeche moved to England in 2020 and was snapped up by Fulham. The Paris-born man went on to play once for the Whites’ first-team during his time at Craven Cottage.

He was also loaned out to Barnsley by the Cottagers and made 23 outings for the Tykes before linking up with QPR on a permanent deal.

What now for QPR man?

Larkeche’s chances of nailing down a regular place in Cifuentes’ starting XI may be seen as slim ahead of next season, hence why he is expected to link up with Dundee.

Nevertheless, joining the Dark Blues could be a shrewd decision by him and give him the chance to show what he can do in Scotland.

The Hoops have brought in the likes of Liam Morrison, Zan Celar, Paul Nardi and Hevertton Santos over recent times.