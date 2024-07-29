QPR, Portsmouth among clubs keen on 23-year-old midfielder

QPR and Portsmouth are both gearing up for the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Rs looked to be on the path to relegation before Marti Cifuentes’ appointment turned their season around. As a result, there’s real hope over their chances for the new campaign, though more additions are needed.

Pompey are sure to be an exciting addition to the division. John Mousinho and co stormed to the League One title and will cause their fair share of headaches back in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Now, it is claimed QPR and Portsmouth could go head-to-head in the transfer market before they battle it out on the pitch.

According to Korean reporter Joel Kim, the Championship duo are among the EFL sides keen on midfielder Jeong Ho-yeon, who plays for K-League side Gwangju FC. QPR have spoken with the 23-year-old as a potential alternative to Jonathan Varane, but Pompey and other clubs are interested.

🚨 | 𝐐𝐏𝐑, 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐠 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



I’ve been told QPR are in discussions for Jeong Ho-yeon; viewed as a cheaper alternative to Varane should that deal fall through. Portsmouth’s also keeping an eye. (1/3) 🫡🇰🇷#QPR #정호연 #Pompey pic.twitter.com/gJVCdYhBCt — Joel Kim (@KNTFootball) July 28, 2024

Ho-yeon has five assists to his name in 25 games this season and is a one-time South Korea international.

His deal with Gwangju is up at the end of this calendar year, so a move could be on the cards.

Korean market on the up?

With QPR and Portsmouth said to be eyeing moves for Ho-yeon, it seems as though more EFL clubs are taking notice in Korean prospects as they look to make shrewd additions from overseas.

After Stoke City made a highly successful move for Bae Jun-ho, Swansea City have signed Eom Ji-sung from this summer.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Time will tell whether Ho-yeon follows in their footsteps and moves to British shores too, but the interest in his services suggests clubs are aware that there’s great business to be done in that market.

The fact the midfielder is out of contract at the end of this year means a deal for him could be a shrewd one. He shouldn’t break the bank for either the Rs or Pompey, so it remains to be seen if the rumoured interest develops into anything more serious.

Midfielders needed?

As highlighted by Kim, QPR have been on the trail of French midfielder Varane. Their move to consider Ho-yeon as an alternative suggests they may not be getting far in that pursuit though.

Manager Cifuentes is keen to add some new blood to his midfield ranks with further depth needed.

The same goes for Portsmouth, who arguably don’t have a leading contender to start alongside Marlon Pack just yet. Owen Moxon will probably earn that spot from the current selection, with Terry Devlin still an upcoming prospect while Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery’s action was limited in League One.

Ho-yeon may well be the answer, with EFL clubs looking to hand him a big move from South Korea.