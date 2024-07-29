Free agent on trial with new club following QPR departure

Southend United will take a look at Rafferty Pedder on trial following his exit from QPR , as per a report by the Echo News

The National League outfit will cast their eyes over the youngster as they prepare for the start of the new season. QPR made the decision to cut ties with the midfielder at the end of last season after staying up in the Championship.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Pedder, 22, officially saw his contract with the Hoops expire in late June and he will now be weighing up his options as a free agent. He can also play in an attacking midfield role as well as in the middle of the park.

In this latest update regarding his future by the Echo News, Southend United have invited him to train with them. They finished 9th in the fifth tier in the last campaign and were six points off the play-offs in the end.

Departed QPR man latest

Pedder wasn’t the only player shown the door by QPR. Harry Cant, Arkell Jude-Boyd, Deon Woodman, Samuel Sackey, Hamzad Kargbo, Nathan Jeche, Micah Anthony and Joseph Ajose also left their development set-up.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League side.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The Maidstone-born man never made a senior appearance during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pedder was a regular for Spurs at both Under-18’s and Under-23’s level before leaving in January 2022.

He played once for QPR’s first-team and was loaned out to Oxford City last term to get some experience under his belt, where he played four times.

What now for ex- QPR midfielder?

The R’s decided against retaining his services and he is now available to sign for nothing for other clubs.

Southend United are an ex-Football League team who could be a decent next home for him.

Pedder will be looking to use his trial spell as a chance to show what he can do.

He has left behind a QPR side who are preparing for Marti Cifuentes’ first full season in charge. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Liam Morrison and Paul Nardi, among others.