QPR defender remains a Premier League target, Rangers would sell

QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter remains on the radar of Wolves with Rangers willing to sell him this summer, as per Darren Witcoop

QPR are building towards their first full season with Marti Cifuentes at the helm.

The Spanish boss took over at Loftus Road following Gareth Ainsworth’s dismissal and immediately turned their fortunes around.

However, now the expectation is higher and they are expected to kick on.

Clarke-Salter played a big role in their season last year, but he could be on the move this summer.

Premier League club Wolves are considering the Englishman as a potential Max Kilman replacement should he depart.

Witcoop claims Cifuentes’ side are willing to sell him for the right place this summer in a bid to strengthen their attacking ranks.

A big miss

The 26-year-old played 33 league games for QPR last season. He contributed to two goals and has been a regular since making the move to the club from Chelsea in 2022.

He has had spells previously at Coventry City, Birmingham City and Sunderland beforehand and has built up quite a wealth of Football League experience.

A move to the top flight though would offer the central defender with a real opportunity to test and prove himself and it would be hard for Rangers to tempt him into staying at the club should an appropriate offer come in.

Moving forward

However, at the right price the move would allow Cifuentes to make other additions elsewhere in his side and potentially make them stronger as a collective.

QPR have a real opportunity this season to compete in the Championship and build on the positive signs showed at times last season.

They will need to be more consistent across a busy and tough campaign, but fans should be optimistic ahead of what could be a very bright season under the Spanish boss.