Preston North End receive update on pursuit of top tier star

Preston North End are yet to hold concrete discussions with RWD Molenbeek regarding a move for Ilay Camara, as per Sacha Tavolieri

Preston North End are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s side are once again hoping this will be the year they can make a proper push for the top six after finishing 10th last season.

They’ve already made some moves this summer, but one man linked persistently is Camara.

The 21-year-old currently plays in Belgium and last season made 31 appearances across all competitions for RWD Molenbeek. He scored three and assisted seven throughout and has impressed since moving from Anderlecht in 2023.

Preston North End, Burnley and Coventry City were said to hold interest in Camara this summer, but a fresh update from Belgian reporter Tavolieri states there has been no concrete discussions from the Lilywhites and Standard Liege in Belgium have made a new offer for him.

Fierce competition

Standard Liege would allow Camara a chance to play at the top level in his home country and that is tough competition for any Championship side.

He has two years left on his current contract so his club are in no rush and are under no pressure to sell, and that again would make it harder to secure a deal this summer.

The 21-year-old is a versatile option and can play anywhere down the right hand side.

He would be a very solid option for any second tier club, but as Tavolieri states it is a case of wait and see on his future.

The season ahead

Preston North End could have snuck into the top six last season, but they ended the season with five straight defeats and they slipped to ten points short of the play-offs.

Lowe’s side do lack consistency and that is often a problem for them. The former Plymouth Argyle boss has been at the club since 2021 and has won just shy of 38% of his games at the helm at Deepdale.

It will be interesting to see how they do this season and whether Lowe has to kick up towards the top six in order to keep his position at the club.

There is still a month or so left to complete deals this summer transfer window, but it seems a move for Camara is less likely than first appeared and therefore they should be turning their attention elsewhere in the closing weeks of the window.