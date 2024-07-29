Neil Warnock sends public Wayne Rooney message as Plymouth Argyle near Sheffield Wednesday tie

Plymouth Argyle raised eyebrows with their latest managerial appointment earlier this summer.

The Pilgrims ended the campaign under the temporary lead of director of football Neil Dewsnip after taking the decision to sack Ian Foster. The former England youth coach struggled in succeeding Steven Schumacher and was duly replaced by another fellow former FA employee.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Rooney was out of work after a dismal stint in charge of Birmingham City. His struggles there had many believing he would have to earn his way back into a Championship job.

However, Plymouth Argyle have given him another shot. This summer, the former Derby County and D.C. United has had a chance to make the squad at Home Park his own, something he hasn’t had the luxury of in his other jobs.

Argyle’s most recent friendly ended in victory, beating Torquay United 2-0. The National League South side currently have ex-Pilgrims boss and managerial legend Neil Warnock working in an advisory role at boardroom level, and his reunion with one of his former clubs made for a friendly atmosphere on Saturday.

Now, Warnock has voiced his support and backing for Plymouth boss Rooney.

Writing on X, he wished the 38-year-old all the best for his latest foray into management while thanking those in attendance at Plainmoor for the welcoming reception.

ADVERTISEMENT

What a great player @WayneRooney was , really lovely lad too



I wish him all the very best, he’s at a great club with passionate fans and I hope it works out for him



Thank you to Torquay and Plymouth fans for the reception you gave me on Saturday too, meant a great deal 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/HXWRy8uHZi — Neil Warnock (@warnockofficial) July 29, 2024

A penalty from Ryan Hardie and a Bali Mumba goal secured Plymouth Argyle their latest pre-season win.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Let results do the talking

Anything to say about Rooney and his managerial to date has already been said. The debate over whether he should have got this role will rumble on, as is expected for such a big name.

However, as touched on before, this is a refreshing new challenge for the manager.

Plymouth Argyle naming Rooney this summer gives him a chance he hasn’t had before. At Derby County, he inherited the squad and financial issues meant he had little freedom over who to add to it, while it was a previous manager’s group at D.C. United too.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The same goes for Birmingham City, where he joined mid-season. Many would argue he should have done far better with the Blues, and rightly so, but this new job is the first time Rooney has had a summer to shape the squad to his liking both on the training pitch and in the transfer market.

For that reason, it’s only fair to let the results do the talking. Critics will pile on if things don’t go to plan, but until then, Rooney should be given a chance to show what he can do.

Welcome support

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

The backing of Neil Warnock should go a long way for Rooney as he settles into life as Plymouth Argyle manager.

Someone of the 75-year-old’s experience and pedigree in the dugout will have wise words of support in tough times if needed. Not only that, but his status at Plymouth Argyle should help sway some of those remaining sceptical about life under Rooney.

The hope will be that Rooney can repay the board’s faith after many disputing his appointment.

Fans will be hopeful of him doing so, and any doubters expecting him to struggle in his latest role may be pleasantly surprised if he can build on last season’s survival.