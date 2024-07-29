Oxford United interested in loan deal for Premier League winger

Oxford United are interested in a loan deal for Crystal Palace man Malcolm Ebiowei, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

Oxford United have been building their squad for the upcoming Championship campaign after going against the odds and winning promotion from League One.

After some challenges to the start of the Des Buckingham era, the Us ended the season on a high and snuck into the play-offs. They would then beat Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers to book their second-tier return.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Plenty of additions to Buckingham’s ranks have been made, but there could yet be more to come.

Now, it has been claimed one man wanted by Oxford United is Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said the Yellows are interested in signing the former England U20 international on a temporary basis. The 20-year-old does not have a place in the plans at Selhurst Park and it seems a new loan exit beckons.

Loan spells with Hull City and RWD Molenbeek have failed to bear fruit but the Eagles still have faith in his abilities and he could get another chance to impress at Championship level at the Kassam Stadium next season.

Back to the Championship?

Ebiowei has been around the senior game for some time having emerged from the Derby County academy ranks as a youngster. He looked like a bright prospect at the time, but after some tough spells, it’s worth remembering the winger is still only 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oxford United target looked lively in his 16 outings for the Rams, chipping in with a goal and two assists along the way.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

As such, when he came back to the level on loan with Hull City, it would have been hoped he could find some real success. However, 12 games passed with no goal contributions, and a stint with RWD Molenbeek in Belgium didn’t bear much fruit either.

Another shot in the second-tier with a highly rated coach like Buckingham could be just what he needs to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

Current wing options

There have been plenty of signings at Oxford United this summer but the wing is an area they could strengthen, or at least add some depth to.

Przemyslaw Placheta has come in from Swansea City, joining Kyle Edwards and Owen Dale as options out wide. Tyler Goodrham can play there, but he has found joy in a more central role.

As such, bringing in Ebiowei as another right-sided player could be wise. He can play as a number 10 or on the left, but he’s at his best cutting in onto his stronger foot from the right.