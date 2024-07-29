Serie A pair monitoring Norwich City forward, report claims

Norwich City striker Adam Idah is now being eyed by Serie A sides Fiorentina and Hellas Verona, TEAMtalk has said.

Norwich City sent Idah out on loan in the January transfer window, giving him a shot at more regular minutes away from Carrow Road.

The 23-year-old had earned a shot at a starting spot after Teemu Pukki’s exit and showed some bright sparks, but a total of six goals in 28 Championship games failed to prove he had earned a regular starting spot.

As such, he switched to Celtic, where he quickly became a favourite.

Image courtesy of: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS.

Idah managed nine goals and two assists in 19 games for the Scottish giants. He helped them win the league title once again and unsurprisingly, such form has seen him heavily linked with a move back north of the border.

However, despite persisting rumours, Idah is yet to leave Norwich City, and he’s drawing new interest.

TEAMtalk claims that Italian duo Fiorentina and Hellas Verona are among several clubs keeping tabs on the Irishman in case the door opens for him to move on from Carrow Road ahead of next season.

Four years remains on his contract but with long-term admirers Verona back on his trail, it seems Idah has options beyond Celtic regarding a potential exit.

What has Johannes Hoff Thorup said?

New Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup is taking the chance to assess his squad this summer as he shapes the side to his liking. Idah is among those being looked at, and it seems the manager is a fan of the striker.

When quizzed on his situation, Thorup explained earlier this month how he and the Republic of Ireland international have spoken about the matter.

Image courtesy of: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS.

However, if he remains he’s more than happy to put Idah to use. As quoted by the Pink Un, he said:

“We cannot control about the market, and which clubs will be interested in which players. We don’t know. So let’s not waste time on it.

“Me and Adam sit down quite often, so we have had some good conversations already. He’s a good lad.

“He’s working hard and he’s funny as well. And he gives some energy to the group and, you know, definitely, we could also see what kind of striker that he is. And we will definitely also use him in the season.”

A fluid situation

With two Italian admirers emerging as Celtic’s interest persists, it seems like it’ll be a matter of waiting to see just how Idah’s situation at Norwich City pans out over the final weeks of the transfer window.

Thorup is a fan of him, both on and off the pitch, so it seems unlikely that he’ll have an issue with the striker sticking around at Carrow Road beyond the end of this season.

At the same time though, if the right offer comes in, they may well see it best to cash in. That move away could give Idah the regular starting role he desires while the club would have the funds to sign a replacement.

Whether Fiorentina or Hellas Verona firm up their interest, it remains to be seen. Celtic will continue to lurk regardless though after Idah’s success there over the second half of last season.