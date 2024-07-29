Newcastle United prepare surprise bid for £10m rated Sheffield United striker

Newcastle United are preparing a move for Sheffield United striker Will Osula, as per Alan Nixon

Newcastle United are gearing up for another year in the top flight. Eddie Howe will be hoping his side push back into the European spots this season, but their summer window hasn’t been as progressive as they would have liked.

Sheffield United are back in the Championship. Chris Wilder’s Blades finished rock bottom in the Premier League last season and sunk without trace.

They’ll be hoping to compete again this year but they still have work to do this summer.

Osula, 20, played 21 Premier League games for Sheffield United last season, failing to contribute to a goal in any.

He did score three in two in the FA Cup with goals coming against Gillingham and Brighton in the third and fourth rounds.

However, he could be on the move this summer and the Magpies are lining up a surprise bid for him.

Nixon claims it would take around £10m to tempt the Blades into a sale this summer, and they would initially see him as third choice eventually growing up the ranks in their squad.

Work to do

Osula is still someway from being the finished product.

The 20-year-old could do with time in the Championship playing frequently and therefore a move to become Newcastle United’s third choice would appear counterintuitive.

He has a little Football League experience already and has had a small spell at Derby County. He played 16 games in League One for the Rams and scored twice, once again impressing in the FA Cup scoring three and assisting one in three outings.

However, it seems his goals typically are coming against lower league opponents and that may be a sign that Osula isn’t ready to be Sheffield United’s first choice striker this season.

The season ahead

Wilder knows his side must stabilise this year. They really struggled last time out and a new foundation must be set at Bramall Lane for the club to go and succeed.

Their transfer business as of late has been quite impressive, but they were on the backfoot at the start of the summer due to takeover talks.

However, with around four weeks left of the window there is still plenty of time for them to go and make a couple of more additions to strengthen their squad and their chances of success this season.