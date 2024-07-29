Several clubs want Luton Town star, £10m price tag set

Luton Town ace Tahith Chong has been slapped with a £10m price tag amid interest from several clubs, according to reporter Florian Plettenberg

Luton Town are gearing up for their return to Championship after one year in the Premier League.

The Hatters recruited extensively upon their step up to the top-flight. It means there isn’t an awful lot of business to do in the transfer market ahead of next season, though Rob Edwards has targeted a handful of signings while fighting to retain key players.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Ross Barkley was tempted back to the Premier League though, with Aston Villa swooping in.

Now, another influential Luton Town star wanted back in the top tier is versatile ace Tahith Chong.

Writing on X, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettebern states that several teams from the Premier League and overseas are interested in the 24-year-old. Chong managed five goals in 38 games across all competitions last season, operating as a winger and attacking midfielder.

His performances caught the eye, and he has been valued at around £10m.

🚨Been told that several clubs from the Premier League and abroad are keen to sign Tahith #Chong this transfer window!



Talks took place but no agreements and decisions yet. Contract with Luton Town valid until 2027.



Price valuation for the 24 y/o winger/attacking midfielder… pic.twitter.com/jg9bAyBmv4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 29, 2024

Chong joined the Hatters last summer, signing from Birmingham City. He had impressed at St. Andrew’s both on loan and permanently after coming onboard from Manchester United and has now proven himself in the top-flight too.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Back to the Premier League?

Chong was among the Luton Town players to perform well in the Premier League. As such, Edwards and co will be hopeful of holding onto him as they fight to get back there.

The fact he has proven himself in the Championship before will help too. He knows exactly what to expect from the division and as he continues to get more experience under his belt, his role in the dressing room will grow too.

Image courtesy of: CHRIS RADBURN/REUTERS.

However, many will argue his abilities warrant another shot in top-flight football.

Be it overseas or in the Premier League, it seems Chong has the chance to earn that this summer. Luton Town will be able to hold firm on their valuation with three years left on his deal, but if the right bid comes in, they may be willing to let him head back to a higher level.

Fending off interest

Barring Barkley, Luton Town have been able to fend off interest in key players so far.

A move for Ryan Giles was sanctioned as Hull City swooped in. The departure of Gabriel Osho is a blow too, though that was at the end of his contract rather than for a transfer fee.

There are a host of players who could yet catch the eyes of clubs at higher levels.

The likes of Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo all made good impressions in the Premier League. Like Chong, it would not be a surprise if they were on the radars of some other sides this summer.