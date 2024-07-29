27-year-old left out of AC Milan training amid Leeds United, Watford transfer battle

Leeds United and Watford are battling for AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure as a move to England awaits, as per Calciomercato

Leeds United and Watford will be going head-to-head in the Championship when the new campaign comes around.

While Daniel Farke looks to lead the Whites to promotion glory this time around, Tom Cleverley will be determined to lift the Hornets further up the division in his first season as a manager.

The two sides don’t meet in the Championship until October 22nd. However, according to reports, the second-tier pair could be set to battle it out in the transfer market before then.

Italian news outlet Calciomercato claims Leeds United and Watford are both chasing Fode Ballo-Toure.

The 27-year-old left-back is back with Serie A giants AC Milan after time on loan with Fulham last season but a new move awaits the former PSG, LOSC Lille and AS Monaco man. He is currently training away from the Milan first-team ahead of a proposed move back to England.

Ballo-Toure has turned down a proposal from Turkish side Besiktas and he is now waiting for a new move to arise. Watford are pushing hardest for his signature in their search for a new left-back.

Back to England?

Ballo-Toure’s time in the Premier League wasn’t exactly fruitful, rarely featuring for Fulham as he looked to find regular game time away from parent club AC Milan.

The Senegal international played just six times in the Premier League for Cottagers. He has experience at a high level though, playing over 100 times in Ligue 1 while notching 26 competitive appearances for Milan.

Despite a fairly uneventful time on these shores though, it sees a return to England awaits. Leeds United and Watford are vying for his signature, but time will tell just where he ends up.

Given his place in the pecking order and the fact his deal is up next summer, it should not be a pricey deal for whoever lands Ballo-Toure.

Left-backs required

Leeds United currently have Junior Firpo on the books as their main left-back, though there have been questions over his future. Sam Byram filled in there last season, but he is a natural right-sider.

As for Watford, they have only young academy graduate James Morris as a natural on the left.

As such, both could do with some reinforcements there ahead of the new season. Ballo-Toure could offer just that, and while his Premier League stint wasn’t exactly a memorable one, he should still be well-equipped to perform well in the Championship.

At least one of the two clubs will have to turn elsewhere in their left-back hunt though, so time will tell just where Ballo-Toure winds up.