Leeds United star expected to start season with the Whites

Leeds United are gearing up for another season in the Championship this year.

Daniel Farke’s side will be looking to go one step further this time around and secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites came so close last season, finishing third and losing in the play-off final to Southampton.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

Gnonto, 20, contributed to 11 goals in 39 Championship appearances last season. The Italian forward joined the Whites whilst they were in the top flight and he looked like a talent from the get go.

He was heavily linked with a move away from Elland Road last summer, but he stayed. Now, interest has resurfaced and Everton are the club linked with him currently.

Reports broke last week claiming the Toffees could make their move for him following the £50m sale of Amadou Onana.

Now, it has been reported that Gnonto is expected to start the season with Leeds United and any sale would happen late in the window due to the asking price and the Whites’ desire to keep him around this season.

A risky game

Leeds United could be playing a very risky game by doing this.

It could lead to Gnonto being sold late in the window leaving Farke’s side little time to find an adequate replacement.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

It will be hoped that Leeds United have planned for the departure of Gnonto and other first teamers, and that should mean they are ready to react with a list of targets should anyone depart between now and the end of the window.

There are still four weeks left of the transfer window and with the season starting in less than two it will be interesting to see if Farke utilises Gnonto despite the growing links elsewhere.

Looking ahead

Farke knows what he has to do this season. The German boss will be looking to add another promotion to his CV and his side are more than capable of doing so.

It took the Whites a little while to get going last season and if they can hit the ground running this time around then there could be no catching them.

They still have some work to do this summer after losing several players over the past month or so, but their squad remains full of talent and potential and a Premier League return is a real possibility this season for the club.