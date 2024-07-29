Leeds United yet to lodge new bid for 26-year-old after failed €3m swoop

Leeds United haven’t had the busiest of summer transfer windows to date but there has been heavily speculation over both arrivals and departures at Elland Road.

It will be hoped that business starts to ramp up over the coming weeks as the opening day of the Championship season moves closer and closer. All the while, Daniel Farke will be determined to retain his key players.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The backline looks set to be an area of focus after Joe Rodon returned on a permanent basis. Plenty of players have been linked, with KAA Gent ace Jordan Torunarigha among them.

Now, fresh claims over the Whites’ interest in the 26-year-old have emerged.

Italian news outlet Tutto Mercato Web states Serie A side Monza are keen, while West Ham and Crystal Palace are also admirers. After their interest earlier this summer though, Leeds United are mentioned once again.

The report stats the Championship side saw a bid of €3m rejected in May, and despite only being slightly short of the rumoured €3.3m to €3.5m valuation, they have not returned with a new Torunarigha bid.

It is put forward that this could be because of his desire to play in the Premier League over the second-tier.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An ideal signing?

Farke needs more options in his Leeds United defensive ranks ahead of next season. There were shortages there at times last time around and they can not risk that hampering them again.

As such, you would think at least one more addition at the heart of defence will be required.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Torunarigha could be the perfect option, bringing balance alongside Rodon as another towering, physical centre-back. As a left-footer, he would offer balance in possession and his experience at a good level in Germany and Belgium would equip him well for Championship football.

Top-flight interest in England and Italy could make it a tough deal to do, but if anyone can tempt a sought-after player to the second-tier, you would think Leeds United stand a good chance of doing so.

The bid would not need increasing by much, and Gent are willing to sell. As such, a deal seems there for the taking.

Other areas of focus

More depth at the heart of defence is required but there are other areas Leeds United must focus on too.

The signing of another left-back and right-back is a must after the shortages there last season while midfielder Glen Kamara needs to be replaced. Joe Rothwell has joined, but Farke needs more bodies there too.

The attack looks well-stocked, so that likely won’t be a priority for the Whites at this stage.

There are key assets in forward positions who may well draw concrete interest though. It means that, if there are exits, Farke and co will need to have replacement options in mind.