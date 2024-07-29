Hull City ‘optimistic’ about landing Leicester City man ahead of Cardiff City, report suggests

Hull City have been linked with a loan swoop for the Premier League man along with fellow Championship side Cardiff City, as per Darren Witcoop on X, as they hunt for some more signings. They are in need of some attacking reinforcements ahead of their opening day clash against Bristol City on Saturday 10th August.

Image courtesy of: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS.

McAteer, 21, made 26 appearances for Leicester City last season and scored seven goals, six of which came in the league. He is under contract at the King Power Stadium until June 2025 meaning his long-term future is up in the air.

In this latest update regarding his situation by HullLive, the Tigers are confident they can secure his signature. They were beaten 2-0 at home by Newcastle United in their latest pre-season outing, with new boy Cody Drameh getting his first minutes.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

McAteer has been on the books at Leicester City for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

The Northampton-born man was a regular for the Foxes at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

McAteer then made his first-team debut back in December 2021 in a top flight fixture against Newcastle United.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience under his belt in League Two.

Leicester City’s relegation to the second tier in 2023 gave him the chance to get more game time and he impressed last term.

However, his opportunities may now dry up under former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper.

Football Insider claimed in May that Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were targeting him.

What now?

Hull City could see McAteer as someone to boost their options on the wing.

The Tigers’ squad is a bit threadbare so he would get plenty of game time at the MKM Stadium.

Cardiff City have also been mentioned as a potential suitor so Tim Walter’s side will need to see off competition in this particular pursuit.