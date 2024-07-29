Player Hull City signed last year to join EFL side despite links to European club

Hull City are set to let the full-back link up with AFC Wimbledon in League Two on a temporary basis ahead of the new season. They will hope he can get plenty of game time under his belt with the London outfit under former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Furlong, 22, joined the Tigers 12 months ago from Brighton and Hove Albion but has since struggled for game time at the MKM Stadium, partly due to injury. He is under contract in East Yorkshire until 2026.

In this latest update regarding his future by Football Insider, the Dons have agreed a deal to land him as they gear up for the 2024/25 campaign. The player has been linked with a switch to NK Maribor in this window, as reported by Slovenian news outlet Sportklub Solvenija, but nothing has materialised on that front in the end.

Hull City loan exit pending

Furlong needs games so a loan to AFC Wimbledon will be a sensible move for him and would suit all parties involved.

Hull City are well stocked-up with options at left-back with Ryan Giles, Matty Jacob and Brandon Fleming so his chances of opportunities under Tim Walter are slim right now.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

He played for St. Joseph’s Boys, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers as a youngster before moving over to England.

Brighton signed Furlong in 2019 and he spent four years on the books at the AMEX Stadium.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels and played once for their first-team.

He was loaned out to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership and played 16 matches before Hull City snapped him up on a permanent basis.

However, the Dublin-born man only featured once for the Tigers last term under their former boss Liam Rosenior.

What next for AFC Wimbledon target?

Despite recent links to NK Maribor, AFC Wimbledon now appear in pole position to land Furlong.

He could prove to be a useful addition for the Dons and would arrive with a bit of pedigree following his time with Premier League outfit Brighton.