Who is Marvin Mehlem? Hull City target price tag, career to date, Darmstadt contract and more

Hull City are closing in on the signing of Marvin Mehlem from SV Darmstadt, as per a report by HullLive

Hull City are confident of making the midfielder their third addition of this summer. They have delved into the market so far to land Ryan Giles and Cody Drameh from Luton Town and Leeds United respectively.

Mehlem, 26, will give the Tigers more competition and depth in the middle of the park if they can get a deal over the line. He will battle it out with the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater and Xavier Simons for a place in the middle of the park.

It has been an eventual couple of months at the MKM Stadium since Liam Rosenior’s exit. Key trio Ozan Tufan, Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves have all moved on, whilst Liam Delap, Tyler Morton, Fabio Carvalho went back to their parent clubs after their loans.

Here is a look at Hull City’s proposed new addition…

Early career

Mehlem was born in Karlsruhe, which has a population of 308,436, in the south of Germany.

He rose up through the academy ranks at local team Karlsruher, who play their football in Bundesliga.2. Hull City boss Tim Walter coached him in the youth set-up at BBBank Wildpark.

Mehlem went on to make 11 first-team appearances and also represented Germany at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19’s.

Darmstadt move

Darmstadt landed the player in 2017 and he has been a key man for them for the last seven years.

He has made 191 appearances in all competitions and has scored 21 goals.

Mehlem helped his current side win promotion to the Bundesliga last year but they struggled in the top flight and suffered an immediate relegation after finishing bottom of the table.

Transfermarkt value him at £2.1million at this moment in time.

He has a year left on his contract so Darmstadt risk losing him for free in June 2025 if they don’t cash in on him now or in January.

The club announced on their official X account over the weekend that he is about to ‘change clubs’ and he was left out of their squad to face Coventry City in their pre-season friendly.

Position?

Mehlem’s main position is central midfield and he is right footed.

He can also operate a bit further up the pitch as an attacking midfielder behind the striker, as well as on the wing if needed.

Hull City are lacking depth so his versatility could come in handy.