Hull City launch £2.5m bid for sought-after West Brom forward

Hull City and West Brom both came up short in their promotion pushes last season and will be out for improvements when the new campaign comes around.

The Tigers came up short of the play-offs, finishing 7th. It marked a notable improvement but ultimately it still wasn’t enough to keep Liam Rosenior, who has now been named RC Strasbourg boss, in his role.

As for the Baggies, they earned a place in the play-offs, only to be beaten by eventual winners Southampton at the first hurdle.

Now though, it is reported that Hull City are raiding fellow hopefuls West Brom for one of their key men.

Sky Sports reports that the Humberside outfit have made a bid of £2.5m for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante. It is not said how the Baggies have responded to said offer, but there are several clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

Thomas-Asante has been at The Hawthorns since joining from Salford City in the summer of 2022.

He signed a three-year deal upon arrival, which has only a year left to run, potentially opening the door to an exit.

Moving on from the Baggies?

West Brom brought Thomas-Asante all the way up from League Two in August 2022 and since then, he has proven himself as a capable striker at Championship level.

He has 18 goals and two assists to his name in 72 league outings for the Baggies.

Keeping him onboard would be ideal for Carlos Corberan and co but with a year left on his contract, they may be better off cashing in. Losing him for nothing next summer or on a pre-contract in January when they could have landed a fee for him this summer would definitely be a blow.

Losing him to a fellow Championship side in Hull City – or any of his other unnamed admirers – may not appeal to them either though. It puts them in a spot where they likely have to make a tough decision.

Tim Walter needs strikers

New Hull City boss Walter needs backing in the transfer market before the season begins and an area of real focus is going to be up top.

Currently, Oscar Estupinan is the only senior striker on the books at the MKM Stadium. Ryan Longman can play there if needs be, but even then there’s been doubts over his future.

Thomas-Asante could bring some much-needed depth to the attacking ranks. Even then though, their striker hunt can not stop there, so getting someone through the doors sooner rather than later is a must.

Whether they can strike a deal with West Brom though, it remains to be seen.