Watford joined by League One side in pursuit of Luton Town attacker

Huddersfield Town are interested in a move for Luton Town attacker Joe Taylor, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Huddersfield Town have identified the Championship man as a potential addition this summer. He has also been linked with a switch to Watford in this window, as per a report by Football Insider.

Taylor, 21, spent time on loan at Lincoln City during the second-half of last season and is now back at Kenilworth Road. Whilst he was away, the Hatters were relegated from the Premier League after finishing in the bottom three along with Sheffield United and Burnley.

In this latest update regarding his future by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the Terriers have now joined the pack for his signature. They are preparing for their upcoming League One campaign and are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the second tier under former Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff.

Taylor joined Luton Town in 2023 having previously been on the books at Norwich City, King’s Lynn Town and Peterborough United.

The Wales youth international has made six appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit in all competitions since then.

Taylor spent the first-half of the last campaign on loan at Colchester United in League Two and found the net on 12 occasions in 27 outings.

He then switched to Lincoln City in January and carried on his goal scoring exploits in League One, firing 10 in 19 games as the Imps narrowly missed out on the play-offs.

The Hatters need to decide what to do with him over the coming weeks. Regarding Taylor and John McAtee, their boss Rob Edwards recently told Luton Today: “We’re assessing the whole group at the moment as well and Joe and Macca are in that now where we’re looking at where they fit within the group.

“We’ll try and make the right decision with them as well, but we can’t be selfish with it. This club, Luton Town, always comes first, of course it does, but they had big impacts in the clubs they went to last year. They did well and they really enjoyed playing every week as well, so we’ve got to make the right decision with those lads.”

What next for Huddersfield Town target?

Taylor would be an eye-catching addition if Huddersfield Town were able to get him, especially after his exploits at both Colchester United and Lincoln City.

His fate lies in the hands of Luton Town though and whatever they decide to do with him.

Watford have also been mentioned and could give him the chance to play at a higher level.