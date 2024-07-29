£1.4m star jets to England ahead of proposed Derby County transfer

Derby County are edging closer to their marquee goalkeeper signing with Jacob Widell Zetterstrom set to fly over from Sweden, according to Aftonbladet

Derby County reportedly agreed a fee in the region of £1.4m for the Djurgarden shot stopper last week, as per Expressen, and the 26-year-old is now said to be on his way to meet the club.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

There have been complications over the proposed deal due to the Allsvenskan side’s participation in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds. Widell Zetterstrom featured in the 3-0 win over Progres on Thursday and is set to start against the Luxembourgish outfit again in the second leg this week.

In between Djurgarden’s ECL qualifiers, however, Aftonbladet claim that the towering goalkeeper is due to meet representatives of Derby County in London.

Bosse Andersson, manager of the Swedish side, confirmed that his number one would be in the English capital on Monday before travelling back to Stockholm in the evening ahead of Djurgarden’s trip to Luxembourg.

Another box ticked for Derby County

The Rams have had an active summer so far, moving efficiently to strengthen key areas within the side.

Paul Warne has recruited six players for the Rams at present, bulking up several positions for the newly promoted outfit.

Jerry Yates has been signed on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City alongside the permanent addition of Kayden Jackson from Ipswich Town to aid the Derby County attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

Ben Osborn, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams have also signed permanent deals to bolster the midfield, whilst David Ozoh has joined on loan from Crystal Palace for the same reason.

Warne has admitted that he still hopes to add a number of new faces ahead of the Rams’ season opener away to Blackburn Rovers, though, with the spot between the sticks being a vital role to address.

Derby County are currently pretty threadbare when it comes to shot stoppers as Josh Vickers remains the only senior goalkeeper at their disposal.

Released Cardiff City man Rohan Luthra has been on trial with the Rams, featuring twice in pre-season so far, and is likely to join as third-choice.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Jack Thompson is the other keeper to have played a part this summer. The 17-year-old featured briefly against Matlock Town in Derby’s opening friendly, but is likely to stick with the club’s U21s for the upcoming campaign.

Joe Wildsmith, who had been the Rams’ number one for the previous two seasons, was released after winning League One’s Golden Glove and has since joined West Brom, whilst Scott Loach announced his retirement.

Should Derby County seal the deal for Widell Zetterstrom, it would be the first time they have spent seven figures on a signing since the addition of Kamil Jozwiak in 2020.

It is vital that the Rams recruit a new number one, and the Sweden international now looks the likely candidate to fulfil that role at Pride Park in the coming weeks.