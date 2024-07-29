Derby County and Sheffield United drop interest in Premier League goalkeeper

Derby County are gearing up for their first year back in the Championship this season.

They finished 2nd in League One and were automatically promoted under Paul Warne last time around.

Sheffield United are back in the second tier following their relegation. Chris Wilder’s return couldn’t save them and the two-time Blades boss is now tasked with getting his club out of the division for a second time.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Iversen, 27, spent half of last season on loan at Stoke City. He played 18 league games for the Potters, keeping seven clean sheets.

He was a highly sought-after shot stopper and has been around the block in his career. Iversen has spent several seasons away from the Foxes on loan, but has featured for them at times playing 12 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season.

This summer the Rams and Blades were both interested in him. However, a report last week claimed Leicester City’s valuation was putting Warne’s side off.

Now, it has been claimed by Nixon that the £1.5m price tag and Iversen’s £25,000 per-week wage has led Derby County and Sheffield United to begin looking at other options this summer. The goalkeeper is said to be keen on the move, but several clubs are being put off with the valuation currently on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Plenty experience

The 27-year-old has had several loan spells during his career to date.

He has subsequently picked up a lot of Football League experience. Iversen has made 42 League Two appearances, keeping 15 clean sheets, 34 League One outings, keeping ten clean sheets and also 87 Championship appearances, keeping 29 clean sheets.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

The Danish shot stopper now ideally needs a permanent place to settle down. He is just hitting his prime years and with a breakthrough at the Foxes looking unlikely he really does need a move away this summer.

He is a very solid Championship goalkeeper and if an agreement can be reached with Leicester City to cut the price slightly then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a line of clubs queuing for his signature this summer.

The season ahead

Derby County are set for a tough campaign.

Warne’s side have to make the jump up to the second tier and that is going to be a big ask. Warne has plenty of second tier experience and he has survived at this level before. However, whether they have done enough so far in the transfer window remains to be seen.

Sheffield United on the other hand could be contenders again this season. Their summer progress was halted at first due to ongoing takeover talks but they still have a very strong second tier squad to utilise this year.

Wilder’s side struggled last season, but if they can hit the ground running this year then there’s no reason why they can’t challenge for the top six this time around.