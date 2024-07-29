Cheltenham Town close in on loan signing

Cheltenham Town are closing in on a midfield addition with a defender also nearing a deal, as per Jon Palmer

Cheltenham Town are preparing for life back in League Two this summer.

They were relegated last season from League One with their fate sealed on the final day.

The Robins are now under the guidance of Michael Flynn and have had a busy summer window so far.

They have brought in 13 new players, but have seen even more depart and as a result they are still looking to strengthen this summer.

Trusted Cheltenham Town reporter Palmer has now calimed the club are nearing a loan deal for a midfielder, whilst a defensive addition is also on the cards. However, it won’t be either of the previously linked Kam Kandola or Dom Bernard.

Loan midfielder close to signing for Cheltenham Town. A defender also on the way, but understand it won't be Kam Kandola or Dom Bernard #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 29, 2024

A strong core

Cheltenham Town have lost a lot of their better players from last season and as a result this summer window has become huge.

Dropping down a league is never easy anyway and doing so with limited resources is even tougher.

League Two is a tough division, but having a solid core in the team can go a long way and it will be hoped with another midfield and defensive addition on the verge of completion that Flynn will have a good base to rely on heading into what will be a long and grueling campaign.

A long road ahead

Flynn’s side are going through a big transition period currently and it will likely take time for everything to fall into place for the Robins.

They should have enough to compete in the fourth tier, but whether they have done enough so far this summer to look at an immediate bounce back to the third tier remains to be seen.

There is still time to go in the transfer window with another four weeks left, however it may not be an instant return to League One given their business so far.

They started poorly last season and it arguably cost them their spot in League One come May, so it is crucial Flynn’s side get off to a better start this time around to avoid putting themselves on the backfoot straight away.