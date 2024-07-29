22-year-old Charlton Athletic ace attracting transfer interest

Charlton Athletic have had a busy summer transfer window as manager Nathan Jones sets about making the squad at The Valley his own.

The Addicks boss made some free transfer signings shortly after his arrival in February but this summer has been the first real chance for him to shape the ranks to his liking.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

As such, there’s real hope for their chances next season. Jones worked well with the group he inherited, so one including several of his own signings is backed to push right back up the League One table.

There are yet players who could move on though, and defender Lucas Ness is drawing interest.

Writing on X, reporter Richard Cawley confirmed that the Charlton Athletic defender has admirers from elsewhere. He’s not fit at the moment after undergoing ankle surgery earlier this summer, but that hasn’t stopped him from emerging on the radars of other sides it seems.

Centre-back Lucas Ness had ankle surgery in the summer – minor issue that he'd been playing on with – and isn't fit yet.#cafc defender has transfer interest. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) July 29, 2024

It remains unknown who is after Ness and whether it would be loan or permanent interest. However, the wide consensus is that the 22-year-old academy graduate needs regular game time in the new campaign.

The right time for a move?

It will be interesting to see what the plans for Ness are ahead of the new season.

He has proven himself as a solid defender for Charlton Athletic before with 21 of his 44 first-team outings coming last season. Under Jones though, chances were limited, and at his age, he’ll be keen to start at The Valley on a regular basis.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

If the manager and those around him believe Ness can have a future at the club, extending his deal beyond the end of next season and loaning him out could be the ideal move.

However, if not, it would be ideal for all if a permanent deal is struck. That way, Ness can settle at a new home and really kick on as he looks to come good on his potential.

It could be that a move only comes around when he’s fit again after ankle surgery though, so time will tell just how his situation pans out over the coming weeks.

Another centre-back needed?

Should a move for Ness be sanctioned, it would not be a surprise if Charlton Athletic returned to the transfer market for another body at the heart of the backline.

Alex Mitchell has already joined, coming in from Millwall permanently. Alongside him is Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Macauley Gillesphey, Lloyd Jones and Zach Mitchell, though Josh Edwards can play on the left-hand side of a back three too.

The latter Mitchell is only 19 and could benefit from regular action, so a Ness departure may pave the way for another addition to come through the doors.