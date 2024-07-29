Cardiff City target to undergo medical today ahead of loan move

Cardiff City are nearing a loan deal for Hertha Berlin striker Wilfried Kanga, as per Wales Online

Cardiff City are preparing for another year in the Championship under Erol Bulut.

The Bluebirds did very well last season and surprised many with the level of their performances.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Bulut adapted well to the demands of the second tier and took his side from a relegation-threatened team to a mid-table finish in just one season.

Their summer recruits so far have looked positive, but there is still work to do as another addition edges closer.

Reports claim Cardiff City are nearing the loan signing of 26-year-old striker Kanga who currently plays for German club Hertha Berlin. The report states Kanga is set for his medical in Wales today ahead of a temporary switch to the Championship club this season.

His background

The French-born former Ivory Coast international began his career at PSG.

However, he didn’t get his first real chance in Ligue 1 until he moved to Angers in 2018.

From there he has had spells in Turkey and Switzerland where he put in some impressive displays, scoring 12 goals and assisting another four in the league for Swiss club Young Boys.

He then moved to Germany and signed for Hertha Berlin in 2022. He played 23 Bundesliga games in the 2022/23 season, but only scored twice and was loaned out last season to Belgian club Standard Liege where he managed 12 goals and three assists in 38 outings.

Moving in the right direction

Cardiff City will be hoping to build on the foundation set by Bulut last season.

It won’t be easy though, but their summer signings so far have been positive and there is every chance they could register yet another mid-table finish if not higher this season.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Kanga could be about to get his first taste of English football, but the experienced striker has proven he can compete and perform in top tiers across Europe, so it will be hoped he hits the ground running for the Bluebirds.

A deal could be done this week with his medical scheduled for today and it will be interesting to see how he fits into Bulut’s plans for the forthcoming campaign.