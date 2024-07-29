Burnley: Ipswich Town eye move for 19-year-old prospect

Burnley are preparing for life back in the Championship this season.

They suffered relegation last season in the Premier League. Their top flight return was short-lived following the lifting of the Championship trophy the season before.

Vincent Kompany departed for Bayern Munich earlier this summer and he has been replaced by Scott Parker who will be hoping to add a third Premier League promotion to his CV.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Odobert, 19, played 29 games in the Premier League for Burnley last season. He scored three and assisted three for the Clarets in what was his first experience of English football.

His potential and performances have attracted interest with Ipswich Town looking to add Odobert to their ranks this summer, but a formal bid has yet to be submitted with deadline day around four weeks away.

A bright talent

Odobert is an exciting player. He joined Burnley just last summer from Troyes after one season in Ligue 1.

He played 32 top flight games in France during the 2022/23 season, contributing to six goals for his side.

Odobert started his career in the ranks of PSG and in 30 youth outings for the French giants he scored 19 and assisted four.

He’s yet to replicate that youth form in the senior game, but at 19-year-old there is still plenty of time for him to grow and develop and that sort of potential is ideal for a manager like Kieran McKenna.

Pushing for promotion

Burnley will have their sights set on Premier League promotion once again this season.

Parker has prior experience in this, but their focus has to be more on the future as well as the present.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

The Clarets must ensure the foundations are in place for them to go up and then stabilise in the Premier League as opposed to dropping straight back down.

They’ve made some strong moves so far in this transfer window, but there is still someway to go and with time left for players to come and go it is hard to predict how they’ll do currently.

If they were to lose Odobert it would be interesting to see whether they would target a direct replacement or instead look at other areas of their squad to reinforce.