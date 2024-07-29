Bradford City fail with move for transfer-listed League One defender

Bradford City have failed with a loan move for Peterborough United defender Romoney Crichlow, Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed

Bradford City are looking to push back up to the upper echelons of the League Two table next season and fresh signings will be needed to boost their chances.

It’s Graham Alexander’s first summer window in charge of the Bantams. Additions were made in January to shape the squad to his liking, but this is his first real chance to make this squad his own.

Midfield is the main area that needs bolstering as it stands, but it seems another centre-back is on the shopping list of Alexander.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth‘ (quotes via the Yorkshire Evening Post), Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed the Posh have knocked back an ambitious loan move for centre-back Romoney Crichlow.

The League One side confirmed at the end of last season that the centre-back was available for transfer. However, the Posh chief was ‘amazed’ at the Bantams’ hopeful loan offer, which included them paying just 35% of his wages.

“I couldn’t believe what I was reading when Barry [Fry, director of football] sent me the text. I was amazed a club the size of Bradford coming in with a bid like that. But that’s football I guess, you’ve got to try.”

Back to Valley Parade?

There have been a couple of instances where Bradford City have been hopeful of getting Crichlow back.

After he was let go by Huddersfield Town, there was hope he could be snapped up on a free transfer after his fruitful loan at Valley Parade. Peterborough United scuppered the chances of that though, bringing him in for nothing last summer.

This summer has seen new hope arise. His availability was bound to pique interests at the League Two side, but it seems their offer is far from what Posh will be looking to get for his services.

Posh, understandably, will have no intention of paying 65% of the wages for a player who isn’t even on their books. As such, Bradford City will have to return with a better offer if they want to bring Crichlow back for a second spell.

Previous Bantams stay

Luton-born Crichlow spent the 2022/23 campaign with Bradford City. He had been in and around the Huddersfield Town first-team picture while also gaining experience on loans with Bradford Park Avenue, Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle.

With the Bantams though, Crichlow really announced himself at EFL level.

He was a key player for the club, playing 41 times and chipping in with a goal and an assist from the back.

There was an understandable desire to bring him back at the time, and while they may have been made to wait for a reunion, it is a feasible move to make this summer. They will have to improve their offer though, so time will tell just how their pursuit develops as an exit awaits Crichlow.