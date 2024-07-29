Reading joined by Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town in striker pursuit

Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are keen on a loan move for Southampton striker Dom Ballard this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town are both interested in luring the youngster back down to League One in this window. They will both be aiming for promotion to the Championship in the upcoming season under Ian Evatt and Michael Duff respectively.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

Ballard, 19, spent the last campaign on loan in the third tier with Reading after he was given the green light to leave on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He only made 12 appearances though due to injury but was able to chip in with five goals.

The Royals would like to bring him back, as per a report by RDG.Today. However, journalist Nixon has now claimed on Patreon that the Trotters and the Terriers are in the frame, along with league rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Ballard was unlucky with injury last term and could do with another loan to get some game time.

The England youth international has been on the books at Southampton for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

Ballard has been a regular for the Saints at various different youth levels and has played four times for their first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is under contract with the top flight new boys until 2026 meaning he could still have a big future with the Hampshire club.

His chances of breaking into their starting XI next season are slim though so another temporary exit would be a good move for him.

Where next for Southampton man?

Reading boss Ruben Selles knows him from Southampton and Ballard may feel he has unfinished business with the Royals.

However, Bolton Wanderers are now being linked and are eager to bounce back from their loss in the play-off final to Oxford United.

Huddersfield Town were relegated from the Championship and are also aiming to go up. The pair could see Ballard as someone to bolster their striking options.