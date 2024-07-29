Blackburn Rovers target move for Premier League new boy

Blackburn Rovers are exploring a potential move for Newcastle United new boy John Ruddy, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a swoop for the goalkeeper this summer in some capacity. He only joined Newcastle United in July on a one-year deal following the end of his contract at Birmingham City.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Ruddy, 37, cut ties with the Blues following their relegation from the Championship and he officially became available in late June. He was also on Charlton Athletic’s radar in League One, as per a report by London News Online, before joining the Toon Army.

However, in this latest update regarding his future by journalist Nixon on Patreon, Rovers could now try and lure him to Ewood Park and would be interested in a loan. They are preparing for the start of the new campaign in the second tier and could do with some more competition between the sticks.

Blackburn Rovers eye Newcastle United man

It would be a surprise to see Ruddy leave Newcastle United already. His chances of first-team football in the Premier League are slim though.

If he was to join Blackburn Rovers, he would compete for their number one spot.

He played 46 matches in all competitions for Birmingham City last term as they slipped to relegation. They finished in the bottom three along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

The St Ives-born man, who played his first and only game for England back in 2012, started his career at Cambridge United before Everton signed him as a youngster.

He played once for the Toffees’ first-team and had loan spells away at Walsall, Stockport County, Wrexham, Bristol City and Crewe Alexandra to get some experience before heading out the Goodison Park exit door permanently in 2010 when Norwich City came calling.

Ruddy then spent seven years on the books at Carrow Road before switching to Wolves.

Birmingham City came calling in 2022 and he has been their first choice since then.

What now?

Newcastle United landed him as cover for their goalkeeping department but Blackburn Rovers want him now.

Eddie Howe’s side have a big decision to make on whether he is in their plans or not.