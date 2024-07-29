Blackburn Rovers target relegated striker, £2.5m could seal deal

Blackburn Rovers are keen on signing RWB Molenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Blackburn Rovers have endured a frustrating summer transfer window to date but it will be hoped that business can start to pick up again as the start of the season nears.

Financial issues with owners Venky’s have limited spending, so the recruitment team at Ewood Park and manager John Eustace have had their work cut out.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

However, transfer links are persisting, and a new name has emerged on the radar.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that RWD Molenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye is among those wanted by Blackburn Rovers as they look to bolster their attacking ranks. He is wanted on a permanent basis as a planned signing if Sammie Szmodics is snapped up.

The 26-year-old netted 11 goals and provided two assists for the Belgian Jupiler Pro League side last season. However, his efforts were not enough to stave off relegation to the second-tier.

Gueye was only signed last summer but a move could come to fruition if the right bid comes in. The Blackburn Rovers target may cost as much as £2.5m, it is said by Nixon.

More on Gueye

Last season was a tough one for RWD Molenbeek as they were relegated but having managed 11 goals and two assists in his 35 outings, Gueye still comes out of the campaign with some credit in the bank.

His performances may well earn him a move after the drop from the top-flight too. It could be Blackburn Rovers who offer the Senegalese striker a route out of the club, though time will tell if their interest firms up and if they can pay the £2.5m required for his services.

Gueye had proven to be a handful at that level before with KV Oostende. He managed 25 goals in 71 games there after coming through the Saint-Etienne youth ranks.

In France, Gueye only played five Ligue 1 games, managing a goal and an assist. In the second-tier on loan with AS Nancy, he netted seven times in 24 outings. A stint in Spain with Real Zaragoza was tougher, failing to find the back of the net in 22 games.

However, after impressing last season, Gueye looks to have got himself back on track.

The need for signings

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Speculation over new signings at Blackburn Rovers is ramping up, but only two new signings have been made thus far. Youngster Aodhan Doherty joined from Linfield as one for the future while ex-Everton man Jack Barrett will likely be a third-choice goalkeeper.

The frontline certainly needs bolstering, especially amid rumours over the futures of both Szmodics and Sam Gallagher.

Harry Leonard is a strong prospect but entrusting him with a starting spot could be a little premature, while Jack Vale may benefit from a move away ahead of the new campaign.