Blackburn Rovers mainstay to join Championship rivals in seven-figure deal

Blackburn Rovers have endured a very quiet transfer window so far this summer, with the first team yet to be seriously strengthened and just four departures taking place.

Aodhan Doherty has signed from Linfield, though the 18-year-old is unlikely to go straight into the first team. Jack Barrett has joined on a free transfer from Everton to provide competition between the sticks.

Leopold Wahlstedt and Semir Telalovic have both sealed permanent exits, joining Aarhus GF and SSV Ulm respectively, alongside the experienced duo of John Fleck and Kyle McFadzean being released earlier this month. Talks have take place to potentially re-sign the latter though.

Now, striker Sam Gallagher looks set to be the latest Blackburn Rovers exit after the club agreed a £1.5m fee with Stoke City for the striker’s services according to reporter John Percy.

The 28-year-old is reportedly set to undergo his medical in the next few days, putting an end to his five-year stay at Ewood Park.

Stoke City transfer news – Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher is expected to sign this week for a fee of around £1.5m. Set for medical in the next few days #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 29, 2024

During his time with Rovers, the former England U20 international has scored 48 goals and provided 26 assists.

Eustace’s strikeforce

Without Gallagher, John Eustace has just two natural options up top.

Jack Vale is the most senior of the two, though the 23-year-old has only scored twice for the club so far, with 20-year-old Harry Leonard the other striker at hand.

Leonard had his breakthrough campaign last term, featuring 26 times as he chipped in with four goals and two assists, though Rovers will now surely need to strengthen their depth in the final third.

Attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics was the Championship side’s main threat in front of goal last season after scoring an incredible 33 in all competitions, but with speculation brewing over his possible departure it is imperative that Eustace is able to bolster his squad.

What can Stoke City expect from Gallagher?

A towering presence who stands at 6 ft 4 in, Gallagher offers a different dimension to the Potters’ attack.

The former Southampton ace is your stereotypical target man, comfortable with his back to goal and keen to enable runners in behind. He is a hardworking presence at the top of the pitch too though and is happy to make those runs himself if required.

Certainly not a prolific goal scorer, though a handy asset nonetheless, Gallagher’s profile is unlike those currently at the club.

Ryan Mmaee is one of Steven Schumacher’s options up top having joined from Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros last summer, with Niall Ennis being the Stoke boss’ other candidate.

The latter joined the Potters from Blackburn Rovers last season, so he will be no stranger to the new arrival.

Having hit the back of the net just five times during the previous campaign, a fresh start is perhaps required for Gallagher and Stoke City’s gamble might well pay off if he is able to rediscover his form at the bet365 Stadium.