Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City target out-of-favour Championship man

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are interested in snapping up the Cardiff City man in this window. His current side are ‘open’ to offers for him and have left him out of their pre-season trip to Austria, as per a report by BBC Sport.

Wintle, 27, still has two years left on his contract at the Cardiff City Stadium running until June 2026. However, he has fallen out of favour under their manager Erol Bulut and is expected to head out the exit door in the near future.

In this latest update regarding his future, Witcoop has reported on X that both Rovers and the Potters are eyeing up a potential swoop for him. They are in the hunt for some signings before the start of the new 2024/25 season next weekend.

Blackburn Rovers could see Wintle as someone to bolster their midfield department. They have been patient with their recruitment over recent times.

As for Stoke City, they may have identified the Cheshire-born man as a possible target to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

Wintle actually had a spell in the academy of the Potters as a child before joining Alsager Town.

He broke into the first-team of the non-league outfit as a youngster before Crewe Alexandra landed him in 2015.

The Railwaymen’s gamble on him worked out in the end and he became a key player for the League Two club.

Wintle made 186 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 11 goals, helping the Alex gain promotion to League One under their former manager David Artell back in 2020.

Cardiff City swooped for him in 2021 and he has played 112 matches for the Bluebirds, as well as having a loan stint away at Blackpool.

What next for Cardiff City man?

It appears his time in Wales will be coming to an end soon after his pre-season omission.

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers could provide him with the opportunity to move closer to home up north.