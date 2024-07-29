Blackburn Rovers, Blackburn Rovers still open to signing free agent now training with Rangers

29 July 2024
Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has said they ‘haven’t’ ruled out signing John Fleck on a free transfer.

Blackburn Rovers signed the midfielder on a free transfer in January and his contract expired at the end of last season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Fleck, 32, is now training with Rangers as he weighs up his next move as a free agent, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The door hasn’t shut on a potential return to Ewood Park just yet though. Eustace has shared this update on his situation, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph: “I certainly haven’t moved on from that. I don’t know if he’s been speaking to the club. He hasn’t been training. There are a lot of players we’d like to bring in.

“We have to make sure we hit the right targets, the right players. Flecky was very unfortunate with injuries last year. That’s something we have to look at to make sure we’re recruiting the right players.”

Blackburn Rovers updated stance

Fleck would give Blackburn Rovers more competition and depth in midfield if he went back.

He would also inject some valuable experience into their ranks.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

However, he struggled with injuries in the last campaign and it may be a risk to offer him a deal if he isn’t able to keep fit.

The Glasgow-born man rose up through the ranks at Rangers and broke into their first-team before moving down to England in 2012 after a loan spell at Blackpool.

Fleck spent four years at Coventry City before Sheffield United came calling for him in 2016.

He went on to become a key player for the Blades and made 274 appearances for them in all competitions, firing 16 goals.

The Scotsman helped the South Yorkshire club rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there under Chris Wilder.

Fleck also played a part in their promotion last year under Paul Heckingbottom but was given the green light to leave this past winter for Blackburn Rovers after seeing his game time dry up.

What now for departed Blackburn Rovers man?

Eustace’s comments suggest he is keeping an eye on what happens with the player and could still bring him back.

Fleck is back training with Rangers though to keep up his fitness levels. It remains to be seen at this stage whether the Gers are interested in signing him.

