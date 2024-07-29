Blackburn Rovers eyeing return of former loan man

Blackburn Rovers are interested in bringing back James Hill on loan from AFC Bournemouth, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Blackburn Rovers are eyeing a potential reunion with the Premier League defender following his loan spell at Ewood Park last season. They are preparing for another year in the Championship after staying up under former Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Hill, 22, spent the first-half of the last campaign with the Lancashire outfit and joining them last September on a temporary basis. He went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions, 18 of which came in the league, before heading back to his parent club in January.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon, he has now emerged on Rovers ‘wanted list’ as they hunt for some signings. It has been a quiet start to the window as they patiently wait for arrivals.

Blackburn Rovers want loan ace back

Bringing back Hill would be a shrewd bit of business by Blackburn Rovers.

His fate lies in the hands of Bournemouth and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The England youth international rose up through the academy at Fleetwood Town and broke into their first-team as a teenager.

Hill played 53 games for the Cod Army before being lured to Dorset by the Cherries in January 2022.

They were promoted to the top flight during his first year there and he hasn’t quite managed to nail down a place in their starting XI yet.

He has featured on 10 occasions for their senior team and as well as Blackburn Rovers, he has also had a temporary stint away at Hearts to get some experience.

What next for Blackburn Rovers target?

Another switch to Rovers would make sense for Hill.

They would be able to offer him regular game time and he will benefit more from playing every week as opposed to biding his time for opportunities at Bournemouth.

He is under contract with the Cherries until June 2026.