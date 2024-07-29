Blackburn Rovers agree deal for striker, medical underway

Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal for RWD Molenbeek striker Makhtar Gueye, as per Sacha Tavolieri

Blackburn Rovers are gearing up for another season in the Championship

Their second tier status was in doubt at times throughout last season as they sunk from top six contention in 2022/23 to relegation battle last time out.

John Eustace managed to come in and keep them afloat, but he did so winning just three of his 17 games at the helm from February onwards.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Gueye, 26, played in Belgium’s top tier last season. His club were relegated but he scored 11 league goals in 32 outings, getting two assists as well.

He has played in the second tier in France in the past and has registered a couple of solid campaigns in Belgium’s top flight to date.

Rovers were linked with him earlier today with reports claiming a £2.5m fee would be enough to secure his services, and now Tavolieri has stated a deal is agreed and a medical is underway.

✅🚨 EXCL. Makhtar Gueye va signer à #Blackburn dans le cadre d’un transfert définitif !



🔴⚫️ Accord trouvé avec le #RWDM.



✍🏼🏥 Visite médicale en cours en ce moment même et Gueye va signer son contrat dans la foulée. #mercato #JPL #SkyChampionship #Rovers pic.twitter.com/aGPzCT8FOh — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 29, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A solid signing

Blackburn Rovers could be set to lose star man Sammie Szmodics and that would see the majority of their goals last season depart with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Gueye would be a strong option for Eustace to rely on up front and whilst a fee hasn’t been mentioned if it is around the £2.5m mark then it can be considered a very tidy bit of business for the club.

The 26-year-old is yet to experience English football, but given the level of football he has performed at in the past he shouldn’t have much trouble adapting to the demands of the Championship.

The season ahead

Eustace will know the importance of showing signs of improvement from minute one this season.

His side cannot afford to be in another relegation battle and whilst they’ve added bodies in this summer with four weeks left of the window they could still see their biggest name depart.

It will be interesting to see how they react if that does happen and failure to recruit and replace sufficiently would lead Eustace with a mammoth task on his hands.

The season gets underway in less than two weeks time and Blackburn Rovers kick off their Championship campaign with a home clash against Derby County at Ewood Park.